Living in a tidy home is nice. However, many of us overdo their household cleaning, wasting time and valuable resources. Here are ten chores you only need to do once a year.

Cleaning Behind Appliances

You don’t have to move around those heavy appliances every month. However, as dust piles up beneath and under them, it’s a good idea to move them once a year to get rid of all dust and grime.

Upholstery Cleaning

Unless you have to get rid of unexpected stains, you don’t need to clean upholstery more often than once a year. This yearly cleaning will keep everything look like new for a long time.

Clean Blinds And Curtains

Oftentimes overlooked, window treatments require your attention, as they accumulate a lot of dust, spider cobs, pollen, and other airborne allergens. Clean them once a year to keep your home allergen-free.

Dust Lighting Fixtures And Ceiling Fans

Lighting fixtures and ceiling fans are hard to reach. However, you should do your best to wipe them down every year, in order to get rid of all that dust piling upon them.

Deep Clean The Carpets

Although the weekly vacuuming should be enough to remove dirt from carpets, you need to undergo an in-depth cleaning once a year, to get rid of the tough dirt and grime that tends to pile up between the carpet fibers.

Clean Out Kitchen Cabinets And Drawers

Kitchen cabinets and drawers require your attention, mainly because they tend to become the ultimate storage solution in emergency situations. By cleaning them once a year, you can keep them neat and organized.

If you have a grease trap installed in your kitchen, clean it and don’t let it and wait for it to full. Call a grease trap pumping service to clean it for you.

Thorough Cleaning Of The Linen Closet

Wipe down your linen closet once a year to remove dust and to get rid of items you no longer need.

Organizing Paper And Electronic Files

Every year, go through your paper and electronic files, archive some and discard the ones you don’t need any longer.

Garage Cleaning

Avoid turning your garage into a huge warehouse by cleaning it once a year.

Air Ducts Vacuuming

If you don’t tend to your air ducts, they may become clogged. Clean them every year to keep them in good standing.