Deep cleaning your kitchen regularly guarantees good hygiene. It is easy and enjoyable to cook meals in a clean kitchen. In addition, cleaning your kitchen appliances increases their lifespan. A dirty kitchen attracts pests, which spreads diseases. Therefore, it is important to keep your kitchen all the time.

Here is how to intensely clean a kitchen.

Kitchen Sink

Stainless Steel Sink – Dampen your stainless steel sink. Coat it evenly with baking soda. Use an old toothbrush to scrub it gently but firmly. Rinse your sink.

Ceramic Sink – Wash your ceramic sink with warm water, washing up liquid, and a clean cloth. Rinse it. Spray it with a bleach-based cleaner. Leave it for a few minutes. Rinse it. Apply a cleaning agent to scuffed, scratched, or stained areas. Use a sponge or soft kitchen scrubber to scrub it gently in a circular motion. Rinse it.

Dishwasher

Empty the dishwasher and put a cup full of white vinegar to remove limescale. Then, run a full clean cycle. Soak the filter in warm, soapy water. Use a toothbrush to scrub the filter. Scrubbing it removes any residue. Replace the filter in the dishwasher. Coat the bottom of your dishwasher evenly with baking soda. Leave it overnight. Then, run a full clean cycle early in the morning.

Kitchen Floors

Vinyl Linoleum Kitchen Floors – Clean any debris from the floor. Mix a tablespoon of cleaning agent and a cupful of white vinegar in a large bucket. Scrub the floor with the mixture using a mop with nylon scrub bristles. Then, wring out the mop with warm water. And use it to rinse the floor. Use the mop to soak up any excess water.

Hardwood Kitchen Floors – Clean any debris from the floor. Dilute a wood cleaning product following the directions provided. Saturate a sponge or rag mop in the mixture. Wring it until it is damp. Use it to mop the floor carefully. Do not leave any puddles of the solution. To avoid damaging the floor, wipe up any excess liquid.

Tiled Kitchen Floors – Clean any debris from the floor. Use white vinegar to lightly spritz the floor. Use a damp mop to mop the floor. Use a steam cleaner to remove stubborn stains.

Countertop and Cabinets

Remove all the clutter from countertops. Remove countertops appliances. Spray your countertop with a kitchen cleaner. Wipe it clean. And dry it well. To make granite shine, use a glass cleaner. Wipe down the exteriors of the cabinet. Use furniture polish to polish wood cabinet.

These are the best ways to intensely clean your kitchen.